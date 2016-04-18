Boy in dinosaur costume seen wandering around Forest Grove park - KPTV - FOX 12

Boy in dinosaur costume seen wandering around Forest Grove park

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Monday’s warm weather brought out a couple of mermaids, and even a dinosaur. 

A boy in a custom-made dinosaur costume was seen wandering around the Rogers Park area in Forest Grove on Monday afternoon. 

A Fox 12 viewer says he scared some girls while on the play structure. One of them came back later to snap a photo, which he graciously posed for. 

