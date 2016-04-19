Beaverton police offering free document shredding event Saturday

In an effort to help people avoid being victims of identity theft, the Beaverton Police Department is holding a free document shredding event this Saturday.

The event will be held at Sunset Presbyterian Church, located at 14986 NW Cornell Rd. Portland, OR 97229 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shred-It will be at the event with two commercial-sized shredding trucks, and each vehicle will only allow three banker-style boxes of documents to be shredded. Items no larger than paper clips and staples may be attached to papers.

Police say the event is not for business documents, but for personal documents containing personal information that if thrown out, could lead to identity theft.

Participants are encouraged to donated canned food to the Oregon Food Bank at the event.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.