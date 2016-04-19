Portland Police report more gang-related crime, increase from 2015

Portland Police Bureau has reported 52 gang-related shootings so far this year, 13 more than the same time last year.

The most recent happened early Monday morning in North Portland at a home in the 6000 block of North Albina Avenue.

According to police, the same home had been shot twice before, and both believed to be gang-related shootings.

The homeowner tells Fox 12 that they do not feel safe and are moving out.

Neighbors said the house is the only one targeted on the block and believe that the hot weather plays a factor.

Larry Summerfield with Unify Portland said the weather contributes to it. The organization’s mission is to unite the older generation of gang members encourage the younger generation to take a different path.

Summerfield said he was in a gang at the age of 15 and was in jail for robbery three months after he turned 18 years old.

“None of my influences were encouragement based,” Summerfield said. “If it was encouragement, it was for the bad stuff.”

Summerfield said he had a full ride to college but turned it away because of the influence of the streets.

“It was going to be instant gratification.”

After prison, Summerfield said it took years until he turned his life around.

“I have to leave a greater legacy than what I’ve done,” Summerfield adds he now has children who he has to live and work for.

He also wants to help other people who might be turning to gangs find a future outside of it.

“Because you have to meet people where they’re at.”

There is a community based meeting every other Friday morning at the Community Policing Center.

