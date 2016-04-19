Unusually warm temperatures in Portland bring mermaids out of se - KPTV - FOX 12

Unusually warm temperatures in Portland bring mermaids out of seclusion

Posted: Updated: Apr 19, 2016
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Unseasonably warm temperatures brought some out-of-the ordinary visitors to Waterfront Park.

Two mermaids, reclining near the Salmon Springs fountain enthralled children and delighted their parents, singing songs, and handing out wishing stones.

The two women, who identified themselves as Una and Ylluria, wore mermaid tails and sang songs from Disney’s hit movie The Little Mermaid.

The two mermaids will be taking part in the first annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade at the end of July.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

