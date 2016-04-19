Intense fire melts plastic siding off two homes in Cornelius

Fire crews responded to an intense house fire that damaged two homes in Cornelius early Tuesday morning.

Cornelius Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the 500 block of North 20th Place around 3:15 a.m.

Crews said the fire started outside the front door and grew to be so intense that it melted the plastic off the side of the house and the house next door.

Two engines were forced to fight the fire from either side to prevent it from spreading, according to Cornelius fire officials.

The renter of the house, Chris Gotchell, said he woke up to the sound of his dog barking.

Gotchell saw the fire through the window and he, his girlfriend, and the dog were able to get out through the garage safely.

Sixteen-year-old Diego Malgar was in his home next door when he heard the crackling of the fire and saw the fire through his window. He and moved quickly to evacuate his family.

"A log or something fell over and the fire went over the roof, so I yelled at them to wake up because there was a fire and as soon as we got out, the fire had grown massively," said Malgar.

The rental house suffered heavy exterior damage. Crews are not sure what caused the fire.

