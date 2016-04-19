Woman faces arson charges for trailer fire in Aloha

An early morning trailer fire in Aloha was intentionally set, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Southwest 175th Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was a single alarm fire only and was out within minutes, according to TVF&R.

One woman sustained minor injuries.

Deputies said the woman faces arson charges in connection with the fire. The woman had not been identified.

