Woman faces arson charges for trailer fire in Aloha - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman faces arson charges for trailer fire in Aloha

Posted: Updated:
Photo from AIR 12 Photo from AIR 12
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

An early morning trailer fire in Aloha was intentionally set, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Southwest 175th Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was a single alarm fire only and was out within minutes, according to TVF&R.

One woman sustained minor injuries.

Deputies said the woman faces arson charges in connection with the fire. The woman had not been identified.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.