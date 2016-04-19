On the Go with Joe at Growlers

Joe V. was in Tigard spending some time with man’s best friend at Growlers Public House, a doggy daycare and tap room.

With over 40 rotating microbrews available, you can enjoy a great beer while your dog runs around in a designated space with other dogs.

