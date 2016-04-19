Oregon Zoo shares x-ray of one of its newest residents

If you've ever wondered what an x-ray scan of a chameleon looks like, you're in luck.

The Oregon Zoo posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday that shows a recently-arrived Meller's chameleon in all its bony glory.

A recent health check for a Meller’s #chameleon produced one of the coolest x-rays we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5pCkEihttt — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 19, 2016

The x-ray was taken during a routine health check-up at the zoo's vet hospital. Meller's chameleons are new to the Oregon Zoo and the checkup is part of the standard 30-day quarantine period.

In striking black-and-white detail, the x-ray shows all the bones in the chameleon's body, including its toes, vertebrae and its tightly-coiled tail.

According to National Geographic, the Meller's chameleon is the largest of the chameleons and is often found in the savannas of eastern Africa.

Staff at the Oregon Zoo say the chameleons will be available for public viewing sometime soon.

