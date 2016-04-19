McDonald's in OR/WA to offer up free coffee grounds for compost - KPTV - FOX 12

McDonald's in OR/WA to offer up free coffee grounds for compost

File image: An exterior photograph of a McDonald's Restaurant. (Source: Rich Brooks/CNN) File image: An exterior photograph of a McDonald's Restaurant. (Source: Rich Brooks/CNN)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

McDonald's wants to give your compost pile a boost this Earth Day.

The fast food chain's locations in Oregon and southwestern Washington will start giving away their used coffee grounds free of charge.

The 'Good Neighbor, Good Grounds' recycling program kicks off on Earth Day, which is this Friday, April 22.

Bags of coffee grounds will be available in all 143 of the franchised locations in Oregon and southwestern Washington daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

The franchise owners said the program is an effort to cut down on the fast food giant's waste.

"Our McDonald's restaurants serve a lot of coffee," said Owner Operator Val Hadwin. "Our vision is to recycle and reduce the waste in our stores as much as possible."

The franchise locations plan to continue the recycling program through the end of the year and into 2017.

