Police: Driver on marijuana hits, critically injures pedestrian in NE Portland

Viewer photo of crash scene near Northeast 82nd and Davis Street on Monday night. (Photo: Benjamin Kerensa)

Viewer photo of crash scene near Northeast 82nd and Davis Street on Monday night. (Photo: Benjamin Kerensa)

A driver under the influence of marijuana hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street against a "don't walk" signal in northeast Portland, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 82nd Avenue and Davis Street at 10:39 p.m. Monday.

They located 45-year-old Michael Joseph McBurney suffering from injuries described as traumatic and life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver, 31-year-old Hugo Lopez-Aguilar, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses told police McBurney was crossing 82nd Avenue westbound in a crosswalk against the "don't walk" signal.

A 1996 Nissan Maxima driven by Lopez-Aguilar was heading southbound on 82nd Avenue with a green light, according to police, when the collision occurred.

Based on information learned at the scene, Lopez-Aguilar was arrested for impaired driving as officers believe he was under the influence of marijuana.

Lopez-Aguilar was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII. Police said additional charges may apply after the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.