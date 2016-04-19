Two vehicles belonging to a missing Washington couple were discovered down an embankment in a remote, wooded area near Oso.

Two vehicles belonging to a missing Washington couple were discovered down an embankment in a remote, wooded area near Oso.

Washington murder suspects may be headed to Mexico; car found in Phoenix

John Reed and Tony Reed are believed to be driving a 2002 Gold Acura 32T with Arizona plates BNN-9968 after their previous car was found in Phoenix. (Photo: Snohomish Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe the brothers wanted for the murder of a Washington couple may be headed toward Mexico after their car was found in Arizona.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said a red 2007 Volkswagen EOS coupe driven by 53-year-old John Blaine Reed and 49-year-old Tony Clyde Reed was found in Phoenix on Monday.

The Reed brothers are accused of killing Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife Monique Patenaude, 46, in Arlington, WA.

Shunn and Patenaude were reported missing last week. Their vehicles were then discovered down an embankment in a remote, wooded area near Oso.

On Sunday, detectives said video surveillance tied the Reed brothers to the disposal of the victims' vehicles.

Investigators believe Shunn and Patenaude were killed based on evidence found at the scene of the couple's vehicles and at the former home of John Reed.

John and Tony Reed are both convicted felons and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, deputies said they are now believed to be driving a 2002 Gold Acura 32T with Arizona plates BNN-9968. Detectives said a plate reader hit on that license plate Monday near Calexico, California.

Murder suspect vehicle located in Phoenix. Reed brothers believed to now be driving '02 Gold Acura (AZ BNN-9968) pic.twitter.com/pXfVlO9XPp — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 19, 2016

The exact location of the Reed brothers is not known, but detectives said there is reason to believe they may be trying to flee to Mexico.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is working with the Phoenix Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service to find John and Tony Reed. Anyone who sees them is advised not to approach them and call 911.

Crews continue to search for the bodies of Shunn and Patenaude in a 23-square-mile area around their home.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office at 425-388-3845.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.