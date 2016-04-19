Skyview High School evacuated, student arrested for bomb threat

A Skyview High School student was arrested after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of the school.

The school was evacuated at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a bomb was on the campus.

Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to investigate. A school district spokesperson said the threat was determined to be a hoax.

Deputies tracked down a ninth-grade student accused of making the bomb threat and that student was taken into custody. Deputies said the student admitted the call was a prank.

He was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of felony false reporting a bomb threat and disruption of school activities.

Students and staff were allowed back in the building at around 11:30 a.m. Classes were on a modified schedule for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.