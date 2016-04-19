Sheriff: Aloha woman intentionally set trailer on fire, son had to force her out

A woman is facing arson charges after setting a trailer on fire while she was inside it with her son, according to deputies.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the 4400 block of Southwest 175th Avenue in Aloha at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday.

A travel trailer was found fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews.

Investigators said Kimberly Clemens, 36, was found on the ground concealed in the grass at the far end of the property. The property consists of two travel trailers and a house owned by another person.

Clemens was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives believe Clemens intentionally started the fire. As the fire continued to consume the trailer, deputies said her teenage son had to force her out of the trailer and then physically retrained her to keep her out.

After being released from the hospital, Clemens was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of first-degree arson. Her bail was set at $250,000.

A possible motive for starting the fire has not been released.

