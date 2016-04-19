PPB find boy found wandering in street in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

PPB find boy found wandering in street in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau found a boy wandering in the street in northeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the PPB, the boy was found in the street with his dog near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard & Northeast Jarrett Street.

The PPB tweeted they had been contacted by the boy’s parents around 45 minutes after the initial post.

