PSU football player accused of impersonating police, confronting woman in Tigard

A Portland State University football player is accused of impersonating a police officer to confront a woman on a Tigard road.

A Washington County grand jury returned a secret indictment against 20-year-old Troy Matthew Bacon on one count of criminal impersonation. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

The investigation began March 22. Officer Chris Pierce of the Sherwood Police Department was returning to Sherwood after completing an investigation in Portland.

At around midnight, he saw a white Dodge Charger parked in the road blocking a Honda Accord on Southwest Pacific Highway at Southwest Greenburg Road.

The officer saw a man yelling at the driver of the Honda, Emmaleen Giese of Hillsboro. Investigators said the officer stopped to ask if everything was OK, and the man replied that he was an off-duty officer and displayed a badge.

“He only flashed it for a second,” Giese said. “But it looked like a real badge.”

Police said Bacon told the officer he stopped the woman in the car for speeding and reckless driving. The officer reported that the suspect made reference to working part-time with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and his badge showed the title of "Junior Probation Officer."

Police said Bacon's Dodge Charger was determined to be a rental car with no emergency equipment or lights.

Bacon Tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “2 sides to every single story. Don’t believe what you hear.” Bacon tells Fox 12 that Giese was driving recklessly and the Dodge Charger belongs to him.

Officers from the Tigard Police Department responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The officers decided to release Bacon and continue the investigation.

The case was heard by a grand jury, who returned a secret indictment and a warrant was issued for Bacon's arrest.

He was booked into the Washington County Grand Jail on one count of criminal impersonation. Police listed Bacon as being from Boise, Idaho.

According to the jail, Bacon is no longer in custody and will be in court April 29 at 8:30 a.m. at Law Enforcement Center in Washington County.

A Portland State University spokesman confirmed Bacon is a sophomore football player at the school. The spring quarter is his first at PSU. The spokesman said they'll await the outcome of a trial before taking any action.

According to Bacon's profile at goviks.com, he played football briefly for Boise State University in 2015, is majoring in communications and wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Police offered some tips for people to protect themselves during a traffic stop, including, "If they immediately tell you to get out of the car without any preliminary questions, be suspicious." Also, if they are not driving a marked patrol car, "Explain to the 'officer' that you are unsure about the situation and ask them to display official department identification and badge. Ask where they work and if you can contact their dispatch center to confirm their identity. You may also request a marked patrol unit respond."

