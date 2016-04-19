Woman rescued after falling off cliff while mowing lawn in Canby

A woman who fell off a cliff while mowing the lawn in Canby was rescued by emergency crews on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the woman was mowing the lawn on the 300 block of Northwest River Park Place when she fell at around 2 p.m.

The woman is thought to have fallen 20 to 25 feet down an embankment along the Molalla River.

Rescue crews said the victim was conscious and alert when they reached her.

The rescue operation involved lowering the woman into a marine patrol boat for transport to an ambulance waiting on the Canby Ferry. Images from Air 12 showed the woman being flown from the scene in a medical helicopter.

An update on the woman's condition was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

