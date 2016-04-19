Husband of Clatskanie mayor pleads guilty to public indecency

The husband of Clatskanie's mayor pleaded guilty to public indecency charges after being arrested for exposing himself at a coffee stand.

Raymond Pohl was arrested in September 2015. A probable cause affidavit states he exposed himself to a female employee at Flowers 'N Fluff at least twice a week for at least two years.

The woman said the exposure was unwanted and unsolicited.

Court documents state she took photos which "clearly depicted Raymond Pohl" exposing himself.

Diane Pohl, the mayor of Clatskanie, did not respond to a request for comment at the time of her husband's arrest.

Pohl was originally facing 30 counts of public indecency. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts and the other 28 were dismissed.

Pohl was sentenced to three years probation with no additional jail time.

