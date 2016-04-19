School bus crash reported near Oregon City

Crews from the Pregon City Police Department and Clackamas County Fire Department responded to reports of a school bus crash near Washington Street and 12th Street. Tuesday. (KPTV/Air 12)

Officers from the Oregon City Police Department are responding to reports of a school bus crash near the intersection of Washington Street and 12th Street.

The accident was reported just after 4:00 p.m. and involved another vehicle.

According to officials with the Clackamas County Fire Department, none of the students on the bus were injured.

According to Oregon City Police, there were 40 students from ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade on the bus, and arrangements were made for parents to pick up the students.

Two of the people in the other vehicle were injured and have been transported to a local hospital.

Officers said it appears that the car failed to yield to the bus, which hit the car on the driver's side. They also noted this was a low speed collision.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.