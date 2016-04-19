Driver dies at hospital after head-on crash in Salem

A 73-year-old man died after a car crossed the centerline of Sunnyside Road Southeast and hit his car head-on, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the 6400 block of Sunnyside Road Southeast at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said both drivers were trapped in their cars after the collision.

Daniel Thompson, 44, and Michael Tuel, 73, were both rescued from their cars and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said Tuel later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Thompson was driving a green 1991 Subaru Legacy station wagon southbound on Sunnyside Road when he crossed over the centerline and hit Tuel's northbound 1990 Ford Tempo sedan.

There have been no arrests or citations in connection to the crash at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Traffic Control Unit at 503-588-6293.

