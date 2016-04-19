Fire officials: Now is the time to prepare for wildfire season

Fire officials are forecasting an early start to the wildfire season, and are advising homeowners to create defensible spaces on their properties now. (KPTV)

Last summer saw a record wildfire season in the Northwest, and even though it’s only mid-April, firefighters say it’s not too soon to prepare for wildfire season.

Last year not only saw massive fires on forested lands that burned for months, but also spot fires all across Portland and Vancouver.

That’s why fire experts say homeowners need to start maintaining a 50-foot defensible space around their houses now.

Clark County Fire and Rescue Division Chief Tim Dawdy said that doesn’t mean people have to cut down all their trees and bushes, but they should keep the areas watered and green.

Dawdy also advises that residents get rid of potential fuels.

“So even if you live in an urban area you want to make sure that all the burnable material 2 inches or less in diameter is cleaned up around your house,” he explained. “You don’t want any dead fuels around your houses, no dead grasses, no dead sticks and things like that.”

For homeowners planning to do control burns on their property, officials suggest getting a burn permit from the local fire station or forestry office.

