Peacock Lane neighbors concerned over sale of nearly 100-year-old home on the street

Neighbors on Peacock Lane fear that a developer’s plans for a property on the lane will ruin the historic neighborhood. (KPTV)

Neighbors on Peacock Lane are raising big concerns over the sale of a nearly 100-year-old home on the street.

They fear a developer bought it to tear it down and divide up the lot.

Neighbors tell said the owner sold the home this spring, thinking it was going to a family. Instead, according to neighbors, it was sold to a developer.

While they understand the sale is a done deal, they’re hoping to somehow appeal to the new owner to save the home.

“Peacock Lane is a piece of every Portlander. If you’ve lived in town long enough, you’ve come down Peacock Lane. It’s a memory for you," lane resident Ted Brockwood said. “It’s sad to see this almost 100-year-old house torn down to throw up a duplex or something, with zero community outreach."

After looking into the sale of the home, FOX 12 found permit requests that show the new owner intends to split the lot.

“Whoever purchased the lot has already applied for a lot confirmation on April 8th but the sale did not close until the 12th,” real estate broker Alyssa Isenstein Krueger noted. “That’s always the first step for demolition. Neighbors also confirmed seeing surveyors out for eight hours getting measurements.”

Isenstein Krueger does not live on the block, and was not a part of the sale of the home. But, the real estate broker said she works to fight home demolitions around Portland, and is now working with the neighborhood to try to stop the lot splitting.

Legally, though, she said there’s not much that can be done.

“A lot of people thought that it was protected, that this was a historic district, or there was some sort of covenant when you buy a property on Peacock Lane, but none exist,” Isenstein Krueger explained.

While Multnomah County property tax records don’t yet show the name of the new owner, neighbors said they’ve been emailing with Vic Remmers of Everett Custom Homes.

They claim they can’t get him to answer any of their questions about his plans for the property.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Remmers’ staff told FOX 12 they understand the neighborhood’s concern, but said they are only interested in the vacant lot next door to the home.

They claim Eden Enterprises LLC is the owner of the house itself, but they are currently filing a lot confirmation that would parcel the land in to two separate lots. Eden Enterprises LLC could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday evening.

Neighbors said that whoever the new owner might be, they just hope they consider what the lane means to Portland.

“To come in treat this like any other piece of property and not talk to the people, or give it any sort of concern, is just sort of sad,” Brockwood said.

Neighbors had planned a group meeting Tuesday night and said they invited Remmers to attend and answer their questions. They claimed Remmers suddenly canceled on them and asked to reschedule the meeting for next Tuesday.

Neighbors said Remmers did email over some answers to their questions in the meantime.

Remmers staff told FOX 12 that he had an important meeting with the city he forgot about, until he received a reminder. He expressed his apologies for not being able to attend and plans to meet with the group next Tuesday.

