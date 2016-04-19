Local singer and song writer, Lovey James, is embarking on her dream of a lifetime

Local singer and song writer Lovey James, 18, won over the judges and made it to the Top 12 girls last season on American Idol. Since then the exposure has launched her hard-earned career forward.

James began pursuing her dreams at a very young age. She started out as a competitive dancer, however she discovered her true passion when she began singing at the age of eight.

James dove into her career as a freshman at Century High School, however she quickly realized she needed a more flexible schedule in order to continue her voice lessons and performances.

James said that the online public school called Oregon Connections Academy allowed her to continue to pursue her career as well as her education through virtual live lessons and discussions with teachers through email and phone.

James just dropped her first album and is meeting with record labels in LA before beginning her first tour. Her album is now available on iTunes and Amazon.

