Ridgefield woman fears husband's killer will be released from prison

Sitting in her wheelchair at a park in Ridgefield, Kimberly Kennedy describes daily reminders of the night she and her husband were shot.



“I still wake up every morning at 1:30 in the morning, every morning. The bullets started flying at 1:31, 1:32 at my house," she said.



Kennedy and her husband Jay were asleep in their home when her best friend’s son – 13-year-old Michael Humphreys – came in and started shooting.

Kimberly Kennedy took three bullets in her torso and is now paralyzed. Jay Kennedy, died instantly.

After losing her husband and going to through a trial, Kimberly Kennedy was relieved when Humphreys got sentenced to 58 years in prison. But last week, that relief she felt 16 years ago turned into panic when she heard that Humphreys is trying to get a reduced sentence.



“I thought we already had this over with,” she said. “I thought we’d already done this. I didn’t feel like even if the laws changed that they would apply to anyone who had already been convicted.”



In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that lengthy or life sentences for juvenile felons – cases where judges were not allowed to factor in their ages – are unconstitutional. So felons like Humphreys, now 31-years-old, can request a re-sentencing hearing.

Kimberly Kennedy fears he could get out soon.



“Him spending the rest of his life in prison or whatever isn’t going to make everything all better. It isn’t going to bring my husband back. But I’m wondering, do I need to relocate? Am I safe here?” she said.



Kimberly Kennedy doesn’t know if Humphreys has changed or if he's still dangerous. However, she never thought she’d still be around to have to worry about it.



“No matter what, I’ll never be able to not be afraid of him," she said.



Humphrey’s re-sentencing hearing is scheduled for September. He will likely stay in the Clark County Jail until that time.

