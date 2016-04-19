New Tigard business caters to dog, beer lover

There's a new business in Tigard called Growlers where you can enjoy a beer while your dog enjoys some playtime.

At Growlers Doggy Daycare, your pup can spend time in the 3,000-square-foot play area. Then just next door is Growler's Public House, where they have 42 taps for wine, cider, beer and even kombucha.

On weekdays, they even offer what they call a "Yappy Happy Hour."

"Our customers if they have a membership, they can drop their dog off at our daycare for two hours for 'Yappy Happy Hour,'" said Kevin York, who is with Growlers. "While they play, our customers, the moms and dads get to enjoy a pint or glass of wine."

The "Yappy Happy Hour" runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

