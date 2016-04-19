Staffing changes coming to Greyhound in Portland

Some changes will be coming to Greyhound in Portland.

Greyhound bus lines said they will be undergoing a complete transformation that include restructuring their operations.

Some of the current Greyhound bus locations in Portland will be converted into agency locations and no longer operated by Greyhound. There will be no change in service for customers.

Greyhound said the changes mean a new agent will be responsible for staffing and not the company.

With this change, Greyhound encourages all employees who were let go during the restructuring to reapply through the agent at that location.

The changes will become effective April 20.

