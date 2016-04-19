Daimler Trucks opens new headquarters in Portland amid paint fume allegations

A Northwest company marked a huge milestone on Tuesday.

Daimler Trucks North America had their grand opening for the company's new nine-story headquarters building in North Portland.

While the company celebrated, some are not happy with Daimler's growth in the community and that's after a University of Portland research report confirmed what neighbors had been saying for years, that paint fumes from Daimler Trucks are causing significant problems especially for the University Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the President of Daimler Trucks addressed those allegations.

"How do we get more environmental friendly? I'm not that excited when I see the guys protesting outside because we invest a lot. We invest a lot in our plants, we invest a lot in our trucks and I would say at the moment we have the best trucks everywhere, we have environmentally the most, best factories," said Martin Daum, President and CEO of Daimler Trucks.

Daimler Trucks has refused to accept any responsibility for the alleged problems caused by paint fumes.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.