Drivers say ODOT project on I-205 interchange popped their tires

An Oregon Department of Transportation project has left nearly a dozen cars with popped tires.

One driver, Emiley Keller, said the ODOT project popped her tires, left her rim bent, and alignment off.

Keller said she was driving on the I-205 interchange at Sunnybrook when she saw a sign that warned of a bump. She said it was more than a bump, that it was a huge drop in the road that left a jagged edge.

"Usually it was smooth, well it was an abrupt edge. It was like hitting a curb at 40-45 miles an hour and my tire popped, and you know, my light came on and my car started pulling so I pulled off to the side of the road and I look back and there are seven other cars already on the side of the road," said Keller.

Keller said while she was on the side of the road, she counted 16 other cars with popped tires on the side of the road.

ODOT said they received 9-10 reports of tires being flattened by the project.

ODOT said that part of the road has been fixed. They ask drivers who were impacted to call their risk management division at 888-ASK-ODOT.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.