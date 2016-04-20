Peacock Lane neighbors meet to protect future of recently sold home

The home in question on Peacock Lane, and the vacant lot next to it. (KPTV)

It’s a landmark street in SE Portland and the home of one of the most recognized holiday traditions in the city: the Christmas lights on Peacock Lane.

But months ahead of the big show, neighbors are meeting to protect the future of a nearly 100-year-old home on the street that was reportedly sold to developers.

“What’s most important to us is the tradition that home represents,” said Peacock Lane resident Lorraine Henriques. “[Development] is going to happen, but it’s how it happens that’s important.”

Henriques and more than a dozen other neighbors met Tuesday evening to discuss their next steps in a process that began a few weeks ago.

The property they’re concerned about sits at 522 Southeast Peacock Lane.

Property tax records don’t yet show the name of the new owner, but permit requests show the owner does intent to split the lot.

Neighbors have been communicating with Vic Remmers of Everett Custom Homes, who tells them he does plan to build – but on the vacant lot next to the home.

They planned to meet with him in person Tuesday to discuss plans, but he canceled. Now, Remmers said he plans to meet with neighbors next Tuesday.

His company provided this statement to Fox 12 regarding their involvement in the property:

"We understand the neighborhood’s concern over the sale of this property and this is why we’ve called a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, April 26. Our hope for this meeting is to have a productive discussion over the future of the property that was purchased last week, listening to any concerns and hopefully working toward a solution that everyone can agree upon. For transparency’s sake, we want to keep neighbors in the loop as to Everett’s involvement. While we are currently interested in the vacant lot next door to the home, we do not own the lot with the house currently residing on it, nor will we ever take possession of that lot. Any questions related to that lot should be relayed to Eden Enterprises. We want to be very clear that Eden is a separate entity from Everett in every sense of the word: different owners, operations, etc. Thank you. – Everett Custom Homes Team"

Fox 12 reached out to Tualatin-based Eden Enterprises, LLC Tuesday but did not hear back.

In an email sent to Peacock Lane neighbors Tuesday, Remmers said the house itself will not be torn down, but also said his company is not involved with the existing home at all.

“Neighbors here are really concerned, they have a lot of questions,” said Peacock Lane resident Danny Decker. “Keeping that architectural aesthetic and dignity is pretty important to the street and the people who live on it."

“I’m a little worried and I guess I have a right to be,” Henriques added. “There’s a lot of history with developers here in Portland saying one thing and doing another.…We would hate to see that home demolished, and I’m concerned about that.”

