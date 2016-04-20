Fred Meyer offering free fruits to kids in store - KPTV - FOX 12

Fred Meyer offering free fruits to kids in store

A grocery store chain is working to promote healthy eating by giving out fresh fruit to kids.

Fred Meyer stores have been giving out free cookies in the bakery for years, but a new program offers something a little healthier to young shoppers. 

As part of "Fruit for Kids" campaign, each store has a small display with clementines, bananas and apples for kids to snack on while shopping. 

