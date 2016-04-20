Police: Multiple sightings of a cougar in Gresham

Gresham Police are warning residents about multiple sightings of a cougar in the 800 block of Northeast 25th Street.

Police said they have received six calls within 30 minutes about cougar sightings in the area. Three residents have claimed they found 3 dead cats, all within a couple of blocks of each other.

Police said they are looking for only one cougar.

Patrol cars are in the area due to a large amount of foot traffic and are warning people about the sightings in the area.

Gresham Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see a cougar, do not approach.

