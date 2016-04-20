It's 4/20: Portlanders to celebrate recreational marijuana Wednesday

April 20 is a holiday of sorts for marijuana enthusiasts, and there are a variety of activities scheduled across Portland.

In a year that saw hundreds lighting up on the Burnside Bridge to celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana, and Wednesday will be another celebration.

Doug Kenk-Crispin, historian for orhistory.com, put together the 420 bus tour, a history of marijuana in Oregon. The 420 bus tour will be cruising around Portland, visiting historically significant locations, and talking about the history of marijuana from criminalization to legalization.

Among the list of events in Portland celebrating recreational marijuana includes a "wake and bake" brunch.

Portland Police want to remind people to celebrate responsibly.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.