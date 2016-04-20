Bullet goes through window of TriMet bus, nearly hits passenger

A bullet went through the window of a TriMet bus, almost hitting a teenage passenger (Photo: KPTV)

A teenage girl was nearly hit by a bullet while riding the bus in NE Portland Tuesday night.

Portland police said they were responding to a report of gunfire near Northeast 15th Avenue and Dekum Street just before 10:30 p.m. when they received word that gunfire struck the bus.

The bus was stopped at Northeast 26th Avenue and Dekum, waiting for officers.

Police said a teenage female passenger on the bus was nearly hit by the bullet, which went through a window.

Other passengers said the girl dropped to the floor when she heard a popping sound, a gut reaction that might have saved her life.

"If that girl had not ducked when she did then I would be a witness to a murder right now, and that's terrifying," Stephanie McDonald said.

The Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team responded to investigate the shooting.

Police said they did not have any suspect information Wednesday morning.

Anyone who was information on this incident should call the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.