Sinkhole closes portion of SE Milwaukie Avenue in Portland

The Portland Bureau of Transportation closed a portion of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue on Wednesday morning because of a sinkhole in the road.

Officials said all lanes of the road were closed at Reedway Street as of 8 a.m.

The sinkhole is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reported that the southbound lane of Milwaukie Avenue reopened at Reedway Street by 4 p.m. The northbound lane remained closed at Ramona Street with detours in place.

The northbound lane was set to re-open later Wednesday evening, but would be closed again from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Milwaukie Avenue could also be shut down Friday or next week for repaving of the road surface.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area between McLoughlin Boulevard and Bybee Boulevard.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the sinkhole.

