Oregon took in nearly $7 million in pot taxes in first two months of 2016

The numbers are in, and recreational marijuana sales in Oregon generated nearly $7 million in tax revenue in the first two months of 2016.

The Oregon Department of Revenue said it processed $6.84 million in marijuana tax payments through the end of March.

Those payments reflect taxes gathered during January and February. March tax payments aren't due until May.

Each sale of recreational pot is subject to a 25 percent tax.

"We take that 25 percent or x amount of percentage, put it away in our undisclosed location, off premises," said Adrian Perte, owner of Shango locations in Hillsboro and Forest Grove.

As of February, there were 320 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state that were selling recreational marijuana.

People said they aren't surprised how much money recreational marijuana is generating.

"It is not surprising at all, given how many people I know out there that do use cannabis for med and recreational uses. I think it's amazing this state is generating that revenue, especially since 40% is going to schools," said Cerene Bone.

The tax revenue generated from marijuana sales is split among several recipients, with 40 percent going to the state's common school fund, 20 percent to mental health, alcoholism and drug services, 15 percent to state police, 10 percent each to cities and counties for enforcement, and 5 percent for drug and alcohol abuse prevention.

The first round of revenue will also go toward paying the OLCC and other state agencies for the money they spent to start recreational marijuana programs.

