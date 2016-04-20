Hillsboro women spend decade honoring organ donors through ‘Threads of Life’

For the past 15 years, Ann Torgerson, Alberta Damm, Cheryl Ferris and Jan Zyp have come together to celebrate and honor organ, eye and tissue donors and recipients.

In celebration of National Donate Life Month, each year the women sew a quilt for Donate Life Northwest’s ‘Threads of Life’ project.

Each block was designed by families across the region who have been touched by the gift of donation.

Torgerson began the project in 2000 after donated a kidney to save a close friend.

This year the women will unveil their last quilt at the Salem Hospital on April 23.

Learn more at DonateLifeNW.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.