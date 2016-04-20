Local art at Gorge Artists Open Studio - KPTV - FOX 12


Local art at Gorge Artists Open Studio

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

For this week’s Destination PDX, MORE took a trip out to The Dalles to visit the Gorge Artists Open Studio.

This Friday through Sunday, 44 artists will be featured in a special tour designed to bring the public into a world of local art.

Learn more about the annual tour at GorgeArtists.org. 

