Motorcyclist dies in I-84 crash east of Pendleton

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guardrail on I-84 in Umatilla County on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 219 east of Pendleton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the man on the motorcycle drifted out of his lane and struck a guardrail. It is not clear what caused him to drift into the guardrail, according to police.

The man was flown to a hospital in Walla Walla, WA. He was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Oregon State Police are working with the Walla Walla County coroner in an effort to positively identify the driver.

