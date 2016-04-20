DoveLewis Animal Hospital in need of dog blood donors

DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital is in critical need of dog blood donors.

The DoveLewis Blood Bank has run out of several canine blood types, the hospital announced Wednesday.

DoveLewis currently has 100 regular dog donors, but at least 50 more are needed to replenish the supply and meet the current need.

Reasons for the diminished supply include an increase in patients as the weather has gotten warmer, as well as several longtime donors retiring from the donation program.

Canine blood donors need to be between 1-7 years old, at least 55 pounds, healthy and current on vaccines with a gentle disposition.

DoveLewis asks donors to commit to giving blood four to six times a year for at least three years.

For more information, go to www.dovelewis.org/blood-bank.

The DoveLewis Blood Bank is the largest nonprofit animal blood bank in the Pacific Northwest, providing enough blood to support nearly 500 lifesaving transfusions each year.

