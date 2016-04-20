Portland Housing Bureau awards $47 million for affordable housing projects

Affordable housing projects that will receive $47 million in funding from the Portland Housing Bureau. (Image: Portland Housing Bureau)

Gladstone Square/Multnomah Manor is among the recipients of $47 million in funding from the Portland Housing Bureau. (Photo: Portland Housing Bureau)

The Portland Housing Bureau has awarded $47 million in local and federal funds to eight proposed affordable housing projects around the city.

The projects include six new developments and two renovation projects.

The $47 million is the largest amount of funding awarded in the Portland Housing Bureau's history.

The bureau estimates the awards will result in 585 new units of affordable housing, while preserving another 255 through renovation projects. That includes more than 120 units of the lowest-income households.

Along with financing considerations, the projects were selected according to their alignment with several current housing initiatives, including the N/NE Neighborhood Housing Strategy and the A Home for Everyone plan to end homelessness, as well as how they proposed to serve priority populations such as homeless families with children.

The selected projects come from REACH, Home Forward, Central City Concern and California-based developers Meta Housing Corporation and Bridge Housing Corporation.

The funding is the result of the Portland Housing Bureau's 2015 Notice of Funding Availability released last October, which made $61.6 million, 100 project-based Section 8 vouchers and five publicly owned sites available for affordable housing proposals.

For a full list of the projects that will receive the funding, go to portlandoregon.gov/phb.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.