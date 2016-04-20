Cigarette in garbage can causes explosion, fire in Happy Valley

A homeowner who tossed a cigarette into a garbage can caused an explosion and fire at a home in Happy Valley, according to firefighters.

Clackamas Fire District #1 crews responded to the 9500 block of Denali Drive at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning on the exterior siding of a home with a breached gas line.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and shut off the gas. Crews had to remove siding around the home to look for additional hot spots.

Investigators said the homeowner had discarded a cigarette into a combustible exterior garbage can that caught on fire.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.