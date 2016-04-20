TriMet advises riders to think twice about monthly pass in May due to construction

TriMet is recommending riders opt for a book of tickets instead of a monthly pass in May due to MAX line construction.

Monthly passes for May go on Sale Thursday. However, TriMet said an improvement project will lead to service disruptions, trains arriving less frequently and limited space on board the trains.

The project involves improving MAX tracks along Southwest 1st Avenue in downtown Portland. Construction is scheduled to run from May 8-21.

The work being done is on a section of the original MAX alignment that opened in September 1986.

TriMet said it will make for a smoother, quieter MAX ride, while also fixing broken pavement, cobblestones and bricks, especially in the area of Northwest 1st and Couch.

The project requires shutting down the Blue/Red alignment between Library/Galleria stations and Rose Quarter Transit Center.

MAX Blue, Green and Red lines will be adjusted and frequency will be reduced on all lines. That means fewer trains will be running and overall capacity on the MAX system will be severely reduced.

Space will decrease by about 30 percent on all lines throughout the day, with about a 50 percent reduction in room on trains on the westside - Hillsboro to Library/Galleria stations - during the morning and afternoon commutes.

"During the two-week project, consider altering trips to avoid main commuting hours. If possible, work from home. Go by TriMet bus or the Portland Streetcar. Bike the entire way. Carpool. Or use other transportation options for the two weeks," a TriMet release states.

First Avenue between Southwest Morrison and Northwest Davis will be shut down during the project as will Northwest Couch between Naito Parkway and 2nd Avenue, and Southwest Ankeny between 1st and 2nd avenues.

Sidewalks will remain open along 1st Avenue.

