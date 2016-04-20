Portland dispensary launches scholarship program to celebrate 4-20

Laptops were set up at the Foster Buds dispensary in Portland where customers could nominate a college-bound student for the "Buds for Brains" scholarship. (KPTV)

Portland marijuana dispensary Foster Buds is celebrating the unofficial pot holiday of 4-20 by kicking off a scholarship competition that will award a student $4,200.

The “Buds for Brains” scholarship will be awarded to a college-bound student based on nominations and voting.

The students have to be over 18, and the nominations and voting have to be done at either the Foster Buds location on Southeast Foster Road or at Glisan Buds on Northeast Glisan Street.

The recipient will be announced July 10.

Foster Buds made headlines earlier in the year by selling joints with part of the proceeds being donated to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

