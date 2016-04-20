Police spot bank robbery suspect in back of taxi near SE Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

Police spot bank robbery suspect in back of taxi near SE Portland crime scene

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Officers spotted a bank robbery suspect in the back of a taxi about two blocks from the crime scene in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Key Bank at Southeast 41st and Hawthorne Boulevard at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees told police the suspect implied that he had a gun. Officers received a description of the suspect and began to search the area.

Police said the suspect was found in the back of a cab at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Hawthorne Boulevard.

Officers stopped the taxi and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect's name was not immediately released by police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.