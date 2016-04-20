Police spot bank robbery suspect in back of taxi near SE Portland crime scene

Officers spotted a bank robbery suspect in the back of a taxi about two blocks from the crime scene in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Key Bank at Southeast 41st and Hawthorne Boulevard at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees told police the suspect implied that he had a gun. Officers received a description of the suspect and began to search the area.

Police said the suspect was found in the back of a cab at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Hawthorne Boulevard.

Officers stopped the taxi and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect's name was not immediately released by police.

