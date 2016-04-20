Multnomah Co. sheriff asks retired Portland police chief to take over if he leaves office

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to appoint former Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Reese as interim Multnomah County sheriff if current sheriff Dan Staton leaves office.

A resolution has been added to the board's regular meeting Thursday.

It states, "Multnomah County Sheriff Daniel Staton seeks board approval to change the interim designee to Michael Reese to serve as interim occupant of the office in the event of a vacancy."

Reese confirmed to FOX 12 that Staton called him about filling the job of sheriff if Staton were to step down. Reese said he accepted the offer.

Reese retired as chief of the Portland Police Bureau in January 2015.

Staton released a statement this week stating law enforcement union leaders, "formally requested for me to consider resigning my position as sheriff primarily due to the lack of cohesion amongst my law enforcement executives."

Staton said he would "take their thoughts into consideration" and planned to schedule another meeting with the union leaders to follow up on the matter.

Staton settled a tort claim in February with a former chief deputy who alleged inappropriate behavior by the sheriff that led to a hostile work environment.

Linda Yankee alleged that Staton frequently made sexual, sexist, profane and derogatory comments about women, as well as other offensive comments about male county workers.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asked Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate.

In a statement this week, Staton said he has made several requests to the Department of Justice regarding the status of their investigation and asked that it be completed as soon as possible.

Staton added that Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Association union leaders gave him their support pending the results of the Department of Justice investigation.

Staton was first elected sheriff in 2010.

