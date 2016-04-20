Grease fire grows to two alarms at Salem restaurant

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that started in the kitchen of a Salem restaurant.

Salem Fire Department crews responded to India Palace Restaurant on the 300 block of Court Street Northeast at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke was visible from a distance and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters discovered the fire was burning in the kitchen cooking area. The fire was put out and contained to the cooking ventilation system and the roof where the ventilation system exited the building.

Investigators said it was determined the fire was caused by an accidental grease fire.

Fire and smoke did not damage any connecting businesses. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Streets in the area were closed for around two hours while firefighters were at the scene.

