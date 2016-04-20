Two teens hit by delivery van in Gresham, one girl critically injured

Two 13-year-old girls were hit by a van in Gresham on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast Kane Drive near 1st Street at 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police a flower delivery van heading south on Kane Drive ran a red light and hit the girls.

One girl was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. The other girl was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The girls are seventh-graders at Gordon Russell Middle School, according to a Gresham-Barlow School District spokesperson. Police said they are both 13 years old.

Police said the girls appeared to be in a marked cross walk and had a "WALK" sign.

According to Gresham Police, the 44-year-old woman driving the van is believed to have run through the red light, striking both girls.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

A classmate, Bree Boertien, and her sister who live nearby heard the crash and rushed to girls to see what happened.

"We went over there an we couldn't really help, but this one lady was helping them and she was asking for sweaters and towels to stop, because her head was bleeding, so I gave her my sweater to wrap around her head to help stop the bleeding," said Boertien.

The vehicular crimes team is investigating. They said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims.

Roads were closed in the area and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

