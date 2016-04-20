Record breaking warm weather cues mosquitoes to hatch

County officials were testing areas in Multnomah County Wednesday to identify mosquito larvae that have started hatching due to the early heat. (KPTV)

Days of record breaking heat in April is triggering mosquitoes to hatch in Multnomah County.

Experts say there’s no date on a calendar, but rather a cue from the environment that mosquitoes wait for before hatching, and it seems they got that cue now.

“The heat has definitely triggered them to say, ‘Hey it’s warm enough to go out and start biting,'" Multnomah County Public Health Vector Specialist Jim Stafford said.

Stafford was called out to gather mosquito larva near a North Portland property Wednesday morning to get a sense of how many mosquitoes they’ll be dealing with this year.

He said he is specifically looking to see if there are any flood water mosquitoes in the area.

“We have about 25 different species in the county,” Stafford explained. “They are highly aggressive day biters, so if you were standing in a shady spot, these mosquitoes would attack you in the middle of the day, and they have a flight range of 20 miles too.”

The larva will be sent back to a county lab, where researches will work to identify each species. What they find, will determine if they need to treat the area.

As for whether or not this year will be a bad year for mosquitoes, Stafford said that depends on what else Mother Nature throws our way.

“We could get cold weather these next three weeks and that would slow things down, or it could stay hot like this and then rain every weekend," he explained. "That would cause standing wonder to make problems.”

Stafford adds a lot of mosquito breeding grounds go unnoticed in people’s yards every day.Things like containers, fountains, planters, or even bird feeders with standing water can be a place where mosquitoes lay eggs, so homeowners should be vigilant about cleaning out that water as much as possible.

