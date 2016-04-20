Walmart among stores vying for new OLCC liquor sales locations

The OLCC will grant 17 new licenses for retail liquor sales in the Portland metro. (KPTV)

Oregon Liquor Control Commissioners met Wednesday to hear presentations from applicants looking to run one of the state's new liquor stores.

The OLCC has said they will add up to 17 new retail liquor locations in the Portland metro area based on the quality of proposals they receive.

The open recruitment, state officials claim, is a market driven method to improve customer convenience by expanding liquor sales in high population areas with measured and consistent growth.

People from all over the Portland metro area came out to the OLCC headquarters to make their pitch to the board.

There is a total of 32 applicants, including big-box store Walmart. The retailer is vying for 4 different stores, according to Deborah Herron, Director of Public Affairs for Walmart stores in Oregon.

“For Walmart it’s about exploring opportunity, and taking part in a new approach the OLCC initiated,” she said. “For first time allowing companies like ours to choose our locations and submit an application. That has never been done before.”

The OLCC will continue to hear presentations through Thursday, and they are expected to announce who they pick on Friday.

