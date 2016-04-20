Two children fall from apartment window to balcony in Happy Valley

Two young children fell from a third-story window at a Happy Valley apartment complex and landed on a balcony one floor below.

Emergency crews responded to the 11200 block of Southeast Causey Circle at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said a 5-year-old was treated at the scene for minor injuries. A 2-year-old was taken to OHSU for treatment and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the two children were playing on a bed against a wall near a window. They ended up against the window screen, which gave way and caused them to fall out of the window.

Luckily, the wooden deck of the second floor unit was able to break their fall.

Officials have not released the names of the children involved.

Emergency officials are urging parents to pay attention to window safety. Some tips include installing window guards or stops and moving furniture away from windows.

Homeowners should also try and keep their windows locked and teach their children to simply not play near them.

