Canby man arrested after shooting neighbor's dog with arrow

Dennis Lambeth booking photo (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Dennis Lambeth booking photo (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
CANBY, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies say a Canby man was arrested after he shot his neighbor's dog with an arrow.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 45-year-old Dennis Lambeth Tuesday afternoon. Lambeth is accused of shooting his neighbor's miniature Australian Shepherd with an arrow.

Lambeth was arraigned in court on Wednesday on a second-degree animal abuse charge. Clackamas County Jail said Lambeth has been released from custody around 6:40 p.m.

The dog is expected to survive and is at home recovering. It's not yet known why the dog was shot.

